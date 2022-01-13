      Weather Alert

Supreme Court blocks vaccine rule for companies, allows health care worker mandate

CBS News
Jan 13, 2022 @ 2:02pm
The US Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-test rule for businesses with at least 100 workers for now, but granted a separate request from the Biden administration to allow its vaccine mandate for health care workers to take effect.

In an unsigned opinion on the vaccine-or-test rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the high court said a slew of GOP-led states, businesses and nonprofit organizations that challenged the rule are “likely to prevail” in their challenge to the requirement.

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the court said. “Requiring the vaccination of 84 million Americans, selected simply because they work for employers with more than 100 employees, certainly falls in the latter category.”

The three members of the court’s liberal wing, Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan dissented.

The high court, though, gave the green-light to the requirement that health care workers in facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding must be vaccinated, siding 5-4 with the Biden administration pending further proceedings.

“The challenges posed by a global pandemic do not allow a federal agency to exercise power that Congress has not conferred upon it,” the Supreme Court said in its second unsigned opinion. “At the same time, such unprecedented circumstances provide no grounds for limiting the exercise of authorities the agency has long been recognized to have.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett dissented.

Popular Posts
Two students at San Antonio's Johnson High School killed in crash near the school's entrance
Man hit by two vehicles, dies while trying to cross busy San Antonio highway
VIA service changes take effect this week
SAPD: Woman hogtied and caged toddlers
San Antonio sees 23 percent increase in homicides in 2021
Connect With Us Listen To Us On