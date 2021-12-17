      Weather Alert

Supreme Court returns Texas abortion case to appeals court

Associated Press
Dec 17, 2021 @ 4:23am

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court has returned a lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it.

Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday signed the court’s order that granted the request of abortion clinics for the court to act speedily.

But the clinics wanted the case sent to U.S. Judge Robert Pitman, who’d previously though briefly blocked enforcement of the Texas abortion ban.

Texas has said it’ll seek to keep the case bottled up at the appeals court for the foreseeable future.

The law prohibits abortions around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant.

 

TAGS
Abortion Law supreme court texas
Popular Posts
Bomb threat forces evacuation of HEB on San Antonio's Southeast side
Thank You for Supporting "Wrappin' With Jack"
Prosecution rests in sex-abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell
More San Antonio area students are facing charges after making threats
San Antonio man arrested for sending explicit messages to undercover cop posing as 16 year old girl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On