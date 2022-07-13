      Weather Alert

Trey Ware Show: Surveillance Video Obtained From Inside Uvalde School Shooting – WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT

Elaine Rodriguez
Jul 13, 2022 @ 6:05am

Trey Ware has reviewed the video extensively and this morning he gives you his thoughts

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT:

Surveillance video of moment 18 yr old shooter crashes vehicle, climbs fence, and gets on the grounds of Robb Elementary and enters the school. Over 77 minutes of hallway video from inside Robb Elementary shows the chilling images and officers standing by as 19 students and 2 teachers were killed. Video shows heartbreaking images of an officer who’s daughter was in one of the classrooms being held back by other officers as he struggled to just stand there and listen and was not allowed to come to her rescue. GRAPHIC CONTENT!

