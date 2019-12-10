Survey finds “A Christmas Story” is the most popular holiday movie in Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — ‘Tis the season for families to gather around the television and get into the holiday spirit with some Christmas movies.
Miracle on 34th Street, It’s A Wonderful Life, Elf, Christmas Vacation and of course, the endless stream of Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel.
But which festive film is an overwhelming favorite?
A new survey says “A Christmas Story” is the most popular Christmas movie in Texas.
The survey was conducted by a website called House Method. It finds that not only is the story of Ralphie and his quest for a Red Ryder air rifle popular with Texans, it’s the nationwide favorite as well.
The movie, starring Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin was released in 1983. It takes a humorous and nostalgic look at the holidays in the 1940’s.
It’s based a short story written by Jean Shepherd, who is the adult voice of Ralphie.
A Christmas Story didn’t set box office records when it was released the week before Thanksgiving in 1983. It made about 2 million dollars in it’s opening weekend and wasn’t being shown in most theaters by Christmas.
But it caught on with viewers a couple of years later when it aired on HBO. Other networks picked up on it . Since the mid-1990’s, some networks air the movie for 24 hours straight beginning Christmas Eve night, creating a market for pink bunny pajamas and leg lamps.
Another question asked on the survey is whether or not “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. 41-percent said yes. The Bruce Willis action flick was the top choice in Vermont and Kansas.
Other films showing up on the survey include A Charlie Brown Christmas, Home Alone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and The Nightmare Before Christmas.