Survey: San Antonio is 5th Best Warm Weather Destination

The San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Tx.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are plenty of travel options for people living in cold-weather cities who want to thaw out during the winter, and a new study shows San Antonio is among the most popular destinations in the United States when it comes to warming up.

WalletHub just released 2022’s Best Winter Holiday Destinations report, and for some living in the Alamo City, the results might seem surprising.

San Antonio came in fifth on the list, seated only behind Las Vegas, Austin, San Diego and Dallas-Ft.Worth, from the top going down.

The Alamo City beat some hefty competition, from places like Phoenix, Houston and several locations in Florida known for strong tourism. San Antonio outranked Orlando, Miami, and Tampa-St. Petersburg.

Other Texas locations landing in the Top 40 on the list were Killeen-Temple, McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Corpus Christi, Brownsville-Harlingen and Beaumont-Port Arthur.

