Survey shows sales of hard liquor increased in 2020
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Those memes about heavy drinking during the pandemic…. are actually an accurate reflection of life during coronavirus.
A recent study by the money saving app Ibotta shows sales of hard alcohol increased in 2020.
Spirits and Hard Liquor sales went up by 33% over 2019 with liquer, brandy and tequila the most popular libations.
Wine sales squeezed out a 12 % growth in 2020.
Apparently, Americans prefer the hard stuff because the study shows overall beer sales actually dropped by 2%
Unfortunately there is no solid scientific proof that indicates throwing down a few shots of the sauce will either prevent or fight the effects of COVID-19 but doing your own research might be fun.
Bottoms up!