Suspect accused of robbing 3 high school students now under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a teen suspected of robbing three high school students at gunpoint at a West Side McDonald’s location.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says 19-year-old Mauricio Chavez Balderas was arrested Friday morning at a hotel. Balderas is being charged with three counts of aggravated robbery after the Harlan High School students had belongings stolen while on their lunch break on Wednesday.

Surveillance images helped investigators identify their suspect. Sheriff Salazar credits social media for helping police find Balderas at the hotel on Southwest Loop 410 on Friday morning.

Sheriff Salazar adds that items similar to those stolen were found in the hotel room, along with a gun.