Suspect accused of shooting one deputy, cutting another
By Associated Press
|
Nov 2, 2018 @ 9:23 AM

LA GRANGE, Texas (AP) – A Texas sheriff’s deputy has been shot and critically wounded and a suspect is in custody after an attempt to serve the man with an arrest warrant ended in gunfire and a three-hour standoff.

Authorities say it began about 6 p.m. Thursday when a deputy went to a La Grange discount store to serve the man with a warrant charging him with failure to register as a sex offender.

La Grange police Chief David Gilbreath says the suspect cut a deputy with a knife before darting to a nearby motel.

Fayette County Judge Ed Janecka says deputies followed and the suspect opened fire, shooting one deputy in the head. The deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

After a three-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered.

La Grange is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Austin.

