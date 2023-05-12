Suspect arrested, accused of interfering with government radio frequency

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the arrest of a man accused of intentionally interfering with police dispatch radio services.

In a post to Facebook, BCSO names the suspect as 32-year-old Jefferson Hill Hartman.

Investigators with numerous agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and AT&T, say there was radio interference happening on the frequency used by Bexar County law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. An AT&T engineer noticed the issue on Tuesday, May 3.

The BCSO and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office met with the FCC and AT&T to figure out the cause of the interference, and they pin-pointed the interference as coming from a home in the 8000 block of Limerick Falls in far West Bexar County. As law enforcement approached the location, it was found that their radios lost signal. On this attempt to engage anyone living at the home, there was no answer.

On May 11, BCSO investigators used a search warrant to enter the home, and police say Hartman tried to run out the back door. After he was detained, investigators found signal jamming devices that they say were interfering with emergency radio services.

Hartman was then arrested and charged with Interfering with Government Radio Frequency, a Class A misdemeanor.