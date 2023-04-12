KTSA KTSA Logo

Suspect arrested after shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex

By Christian Blood
April 12, 2023 11:39AM CDT
Police blue and red lamp flashing spinning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man rushed to the hospital after a Southwest Side shooting is expected to recover, and the San Antonio Police Department has a suspect in custody.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of  S. San Marcos at around 7 am Wednesday morning on report of gunfire.

Investigators say a man was found in a downstairs unit with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police think one of the two men involved in the incident is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who was in the unit the victim was shot in, but investigators are trying to figure out who played which roles.

KSAT-TV says the suspect was later found and arrested on the East Side.

A baby in the apartment at the time of the shooting was not harmed.

