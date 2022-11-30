Suspect arrested after two suspicious fires on northwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department thinks the same person may be responsible for two fires on the northwest side early Wednesday morning.

The first fire happened on the patio of Mirage Cafe on Fredericksburg Road around 4:30 a.m. Around 30 minutes later, police were responding to a dumpster fire not far away and they also found a man matching the description of the person believed to have started the restaurant fire. Investigators say the man told police the dumpster caught fire because he had tossed a burning cigarette into it, but he was then arrested

KSAT-TV reports arson investigators are now looking into both fires, neither of which caused extensive damage.

There is no word on the motive for the fires.