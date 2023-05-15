Suspect arrested in connection to shooting death at Northeast Side car wash

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is now facing a murder charge after a shooting that killed another man at a Northeast Side car wash Saturday night.

Investigators say 20-year-old Edzon Rodrigo Rodriguez Luna was in a car with the victim, 25-year-old Jorge Santos Morales, as it was going through the car wash. Police say that once the car had made it through the car wash, Morales had been shot and he died at the scene.

KSAT-TV reports Luna got out of the car and was trying to get the attention of bystanders before telling police he shot in self-defense.

Luna was arrested Saturday night and his bond was set at $150,000.