Suspect at large after armed robbery at North Side Whataburger

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An armed robbery suspect is at large after San Antonio police say a North Side Whataburger was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators say a man wearing a ski mask and a hoodie held one employee outside the restaurant at gunpoint before ordering them back into the restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Police say the man then took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe and cash register as other employees scrambled to get away, one hiding in a restroom.

KSAT-12 reports the suspect was driving around the parking lot before approaching two employees taking out the trash. Investigators say one of the two employees went back inside just before the armed robber held up the one remaining outside.

Police say the robbery happened at a Whataburger location on West Avenue, not far from I-10.

No injuries were reported after the suspect drove off.

This is a breaking story and more details will be given when possible.