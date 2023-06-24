Suspect at large after chase, shot fired by Schertz police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One suspect is on the run and two others are in custody after a police chase that led to a Schertz police officer firing their gun,

It all start early Saturday morning before sunrise as Universal City officers were chasing a car stolen in San Antonio. The chase entered the Schertz city limits before the car crashed in the area of FM 78 and Schertz Pkwy.

Schertz police were involved in the chase by then, and investigators say three people in the car ran away, although one of them was arrested immediately.

In a release from Schertz PD, it is said an officer chasing one of the remaining suspects fired their gun after it appeared the suspect pointed a firearm at the officer, but the suspect was not hit. That suspect, later found to be a juvenile, was taken into custody shortly after.

Police say the third suspect is described as a black male with short dreadlocks who was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen in the Lone Oak subdivision.

Schertz PD does not believe the suspect on the run is an immediate threat to the community.

If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.

The officer who fired the shot has been put on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Schertz PD will investigate the officer involved shooting, and Universal City PD will handle the traffic pursuit/stolen vehicle

investigation.