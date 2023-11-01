Suspect at large after loss prevention officer shot at North Star Mall, SAPD

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for at least one suspect after a loss prevention officer was shot at the Macy’s department store at North Star Mall on Tuesday night.

The San Antonio Police Department says a man in his 40s and a woman of similar age were trying to steal merchandise when the officer stopped them at the breezeway entrance to the store. This is when investigators say the man shot the female officer in the leg and then ran off.

The officer was taken to the hospital in stable condition, and she is expected to recover.

Police think the shooter may have gone back into the store, but the suspect has yet to be found. There is no word on where the woman accused of shoplifting might be.

A large police presence poured into the parking lot of the mall just before 8 p.m.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details as they become available.