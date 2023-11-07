Suspect at large after woman found dead on West Side, SAPD
November 7, 2023 11:18AM CST
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for a suspect after a woman was found dead Monday night.
San Antonio Police Department says the woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head after 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South General McMullin.
KSAT-12 reports the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name has yet to be released.
There is no description on the suspect.
This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.