KTSA KTSA Logo

Suspect at large after woman found dead on West Side, SAPD

By Christian Blood
November 7, 2023 11:18AM CST
Share
Suspect at large after woman found dead on West Side, SAPD
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search is on for a suspect after a woman was found dead Monday night.

San Antonio Police Department says the woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head after 7:20 p.m. in the 500 block of South General McMullin.

KSAT-12 reports the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name has yet to be released.

There is no description on the suspect.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Parking lot at The Rim shopping center sealed off after shopper spots grenade, device turned out to be fake
2

Bexar County Sheriff: Teens suspected of killing woman in drive-by shooting arrested
3

Tornado touches down near JBSA-Fort Sam Houston
4

Canyon Lake man arrested, drugs and guns seized in bust
5

San Antonio Police: Body found behind Northwest side laundromat, victim dead from gunshot wound