      Weather Alert

Suspect dead, 2 deputies wounded after shootout in Katy

Associated Press
Feb 16, 2022 @ 4:58am

KATY, Texas (AP) — Two Texas sheriff deputies have been shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who was struck and killed.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened Tuesday night in Katy, Texas, about 30 miles west of Houston.

Gonzalez said via Twitter that both officers were hospitalized with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Gonzalez said the deputies responded to the scene after receiving reports of shots being fired.

He said when deputies arrived the suspect shot at the deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The deputies were hit and the suspect was declared dead at the scene.

TAGS
Harris County Deputies shot
Popular Posts
More than 2,100 hidden camera images recovered from Kendall Co. rental cabin
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating two men who opened fire at North St. Mary's bar
Portion of Loop 1604 closed due to 18-wheeler accident
San Antonio woman and her boyfriend charged after severely beaten 5 year old girl dies
SAPD: Contractor killed by co-worker at Northside apartment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On