Suspect fires several shots from Loop 1604/281 flyover, SAPD says
Flyover Ramps 281/1604/Photo:TxDOD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio police are looking for man who fired several shots from an overpass on Loop 1604 at Highway 281.
Police say no one was injured when the man opened fire on the flyover near Stone Oak around 10:30 Thursday morning. Shell casings were found on the overpass and on the ground below.
The suspect is described as a bald man wearing a red shirt. Police say he may be driving a gray minivan or a red Mini Cooper. Both vehicles were seen on the flyover when 9 or 10 shots were fired.