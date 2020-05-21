Suspect held in Arizona shopping area shooting; 3 injured
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say one person is in critical condition and two others were injured in a shooting near a popular shopping and entertainment district west of Phoenix.
A Glendale police spokeswoman said Wednesday that the suspect was taken into custody safely.
She says the most seriously injured person was taken to a hospital, while the other two were expected to survive their injuries.
Gov. Doug Ducey says he’s monitoring the situation and “the state stands ready to support.”
The Westgate shopping center is part of a complex that includes arenas for Cardinals football and Coyotes hockey.
It was humming with activity after many of its stores and restaurants were closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.