Suspect in Converse armored truck robbery now facing drug charges

By Christian Blood
May 9, 2023 1:07PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man accused of taking part in an armored truck heist in December is now facing drug charges.

KSAT-TV is reporting 23-year-old Maurice Mercado was arrested Monday after police searched a home on the South Side. Investigators say more than 8 pounds of marijuana and 1,657 methamphetamine tablets were found in coolers in an attic. Police say Mercado was out on bond after his arrest in connection to the armored truck robbery in Converse.

An arrest warrant affidavit shows the drugs were found in the same home investigators searched after the robbery, a hunt police say turned up $18,000 in cash in Mercado’s bedroom.

In addition to the felony theft charge, Mercado now faces charges for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance.

