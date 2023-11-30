Suspect in custody after 2 troopers fatally struck while aiding driver on Las Vegas freeway

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Nevada state troopers were killed Thursday when they were struck by a vehicle while helping another driver, authorities said.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“It’s a terrible, terrible tragedy to have these troopers lose their lives in the manner they did,” Wolfson said.

Las Vegas police are investigating the collision and expected to release more information later Thursday at a news conference.

According to police, the two Highway Patrol officers were “conducting a motorist assist” early Thursday on Interstate 15 when they were struck.

The slain troopers’ names have not been released.

Gov. Joe Lombardo said he was “profoundly saddened” by the troopers’ deaths.

“This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state,” Lombardo said in a statement. “As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

A stretch of Nevada’s busiest highway and several on-ramps were shut down after the deaths.

The I-15 is where another state trooper was struck and killed in 2021 during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle. Trooper Micah May was hit by a vehicle while putting down spike strips to stop the suspect’s car.