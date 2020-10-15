      Weather Alert

Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying moved to Texas jail

Associated Press
Oct 15, 2020 @ 7:16am

TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) – A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, without bond.

She has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body.

The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.

