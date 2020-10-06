      Weather Alert

Suspect shoots body cam on San Antonio police officer’s chest

Elizabeth Ruiz
Oct 6, 2020 @ 5:21am
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus/Photo-SAPD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A San Antonio police officer managed to dodge a bullet when a suspect shot the body cam on his chest.

“We are extremely lucky not to have a dead officer tonight,” Police  Chief William McManus said following the shooting on Southwest Military Drive near Logwood Avenue.

Two men were taken into custody after a traffic stop shortly after 6 pm Monday, but a third suspect ran away.

“When the suspect hit that driveway, he turned and started shooting at the officer,” said McManus. “He ran out of bullets and pulled a second handgun out and continued to shoot.”

He says one of the bullets hit the body cam on the officer’s chest and knocked him to the ground. The officer, who was wearing body armor, returned fire and hit the suspect in the arm and the abdomen.  The 22-year-old man was reported in stable condition Monday night.

McManus said the suspect, who had felony and misdemeanor warrants,  now faces a charge of attempted capital murder.

 

 

 

