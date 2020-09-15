Suspect shot and killed by SAPD in altercation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A man has been shot and killed by San Antonio police serving a warrant at a West Side home.
Chief William MaManus says three plain clothes officers and two uniformed police tried to serve a warrant to the man who was in the front yard of a home on Willie Street. When one of the officers grabbed him to arrest him, the man hit him in the face with a can of paint. McManus says the suspect and the officer fell to the ground and were wrestling when the man reached for the officer’s gun. That’s when another officer shot the suspect.
The man died at a hospital.
The warrants were for domestic violence-bodily injury and for violation of bond for a family violence offense.