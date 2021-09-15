Suspect shot by New Braunfels police during warrant serve attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspect was shot and injured during a warrant serve attempt in New Braunfels Wednesday.
New Braunfels police say officers were trying to serve a felony warrant on Business Loop 35 near South Castell Avenue when they were confronted by a suspect in a vehicle.
The suspect rammed other cars while trying to get away. Police say officers were in the path of the oncoming car and at least one of the officers shot at the suspect, injuring the suspect.
The suspect was taken to a Kyle hospital. No officers or civilians were injured during the encounter.
Police continue to investigate.