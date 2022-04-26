Suspect shot, hospitalized after attempted carjacking on Northside

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The suspect in an attempted carjacking is in critical condition after being shot.
San Antonio police said a man was fueling up at a gas station on San Pedro Avenue Tuesday morning when another vehicle parked at a nearby pump and the driver attempted to steal the man’s car.
Officials said the suspect entered the victim’s car, prompting the victim to jump back in his vehicle. The two men began a struggle for control of the car, a police spokesperson said.
During the fight, police said the victim pulled out a gun and shot the suspect multiple times.
The suspect has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Police are continuing to investigate and the victim is currently in custody for questioning.