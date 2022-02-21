Suspect sought in San Antonio stolen car, abducted infant recovered

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with a 7-month-old baby inside over the weekend.
San Antonio police said the vehicle was stolen around 8 p.m. Saturday from a parking lot on SE Military Drive.
The baby’s mother reportedly left the baby in the running vehicle to go into a store while a family member watched from a distance. The suspect got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.
An AMBER Alert was issued for the infant named Kayebella.
Kayebella was reportedly sleeping in the backseat when the vehicle was found around midnight about 2 miles away from where it was stolen. No injuries were reported.