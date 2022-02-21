      Weather Alert

Suspect sought in San Antonio stolen car, abducted infant recovered

Katy Barber
Feb 21, 2022 @ 12:32pm
Image courtesy of the San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a man who stole a vehicle with a 7-month-old baby inside over the weekend.

San Antonio police said the vehicle was stolen around 8 p.m. Saturday from a parking lot on SE Military Drive.

The baby’s mother reportedly left the baby in the running vehicle to go into a store while a family member watched from a distance. The suspect got into the vehicle and drove away, police said.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the infant named Kayebella.

Kayebella was reportedly sleeping in the backseat when the vehicle was found around midnight about 2 miles away from where it was stolen. No injuries were reported.

TAGS
car theft San Antonio
Popular Posts
San Antonio woman sentenced for stealing $667,000 from Windcrest church
Could the fight between Russia and Ukraine be the start of WW3?
Bexar County Jail inmate dies from lung illness
Former Middle School Janitor arrested, accused of sending inappropriate messages to a 12 year old
Hays Co. Commissioner takes leak in Dripping Springs parking lot
Connect With Us Listen To Us On