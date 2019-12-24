Suspected car thief tracked down with iPad, killed by San Antonio police
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A suspected car thief is dead after being shot by San Antonio police in the city’s South Side.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Kendalia Avenue Monday evening for a report of a stolen vehicle. They tracked down the stolen car using an iPad that was left in the vehicle.
Police Chief William McManus says the man got into another vehicle and fled, but he crashed near Theo Avenue and Flores Street. He got out of the car and ran.
When officers cornered him, they saw that he had a gun. McManus says when the suspect tried to switch the gun to his other hand, four officers opened fire, killing him.
The officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.