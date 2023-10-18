Suspected carjacker dead after crashing stolen car, Kerrville PD

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man suspected of carjacking is dead after police say he crashed the car moments after taking it.

The Kerrville Police Department took a 911 call from someone saying there was an attempted carjacking. Less than two minutes later, another call came in from a person saying their car had just been stolen at gunpoint.

Officers found the white Honda sedan cruising on Sidney Baker (State Highway 16) soon after the call came in, but the suspect refused to pull over after police tried to make a traffic stop. Moments later, investigators say the stolen car crashed into a Chevy pickup in the 1800 block of Sidney Baker North.

Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 64-year-old driver of the truck was rushed to Peterson Regional Medical Center and then to San Antonio Military Medical Center by air ambulance, but his current status is not known as of Wednesday morning.

The 911 calls were made just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday from the parking lot of a business in the 1200 block of Junction Highway.