Suspected Converse fireworks stand robber turns himself in
By Dennis Foley
Jan 17, 2019 @ 8:52 PM
CONVERSE, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man wanted for a New Year’s Day robbery of a fireworks stand in Converse has turned himself in.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Damarrea Lacey went to the Alamo Fireworks stand in the 8000 block of FM 78 on New Year’s Day with a female accomplice.

The pair held three workers at the stand at gunpoint, stealing thousands of dollars in cash.

They both left before deputies got to the scene.

Lacey is facing an aggravated robbery charge.

The sheriff’s office asks if you have any information that can help them in this case, you are encouraged to call them at 210-335-6070.

