Suspected double murderer held on two-million-dollars bail

The investigation into the murders of two people continues as two police departments build a case against their top suspect who is in custody.

The killings took place just minutes and five miles apart in Jourdanton and Pleasanton early Monday morning.

Chiefs from the Pleasanton and Jourdanton Police Departments both participated in a press conference to bring the public up to date on the killings.

With the aid of the Texas Rangers, 21-year-old Jourdanton resident Samuel Ponce was identified as a person of interest.

“The Rangers discovered a person of interest who was headed back into Pleasanton. Our officers were able to do a traffic stop on him and he was arrested for drug charges and weapons charges he had on him,” said Pleasanton Assistant Police Chief Ernest Guerra.

The weapon recovered from the traffic stop is reportedly the same as used in both murders.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much value having the Texas Rangers here in Jourdanton with the speed in which we have a suspect and get him into custody,” said Jourdanton Police Chief Eric Kaiser. “He’s currently in the Atascosa County Jail on bond of a million dollars from Jourdanton and a million dollars from Pleasanton.”

Initial reports say drugs are the root of the killings.

Victims identified as Jorge Erosa, 23, of Jourdanton and Ross Cruz Jr, 18, of Pleasanton were both shot multiple times.

Ponce was taken into custody a day later.