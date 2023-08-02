Suspected kitten killer winds up in jail–on a felony charge

Kill a kitten, go to jail–on a felony charge, no less.

Robert Martinez, 43, is facing third degree felony charges for cruelty to a nonlivestock animal.

Martinez is alleged to have killed the kitten during an argument with someone he was visiting at the Staybridge Suites on NE Loop 410.

According to an arrest affidavit, Martinez threw the kitten at a wall during the confrontation.

The victim told San Antonio police she found the kitten on the floor surrounded by blood.

Police investigators said the kitten was dead at the scene. The affidavit alleges Martinez injured the animal.

Martinez is being held on a $10,000 bond.