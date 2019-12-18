      Weather Alert

Suspected Mexican Mafia member punches deputy, makes a run for it

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 18, 2019 @ 6:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A suspected member of the Mexican Mafia is behind bars after leading Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on a foot chase and punching a deputy in the face.

Thirty-nine-year-old Joseph Garcia was reporting to a probation office Tuesday when officials realized he had an outstanding warrant for illegally possessing a gun.

Garcia reportedly punched a deputy in the face and took off running. After a short chase, a K-9 found Garcia hiding in a culvert under a bridge.

In addition to the gun charge, Garcia is charged with assaulting an officer and evading arrest.

