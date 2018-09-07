Suspected San Antonio ACS dog thief caught

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A suspected dog thief has been caught.

Animal Care Services says San Antonio police arrested 38-year-old Kenneth Lamicq Friday for the theft of an American Staffordshire Terrier.

The agency says pictures of the theft were spotted by an acquaintance of Lamicq, who alerted police.

He was arrested at a home on Oriental Avenue just before 3 p.m. Friday.

Pretty, the dog, was found in the backyard suffering from heat stroke and was barely able to walk.

Two other adult dogs and six puppies were also recovered from the property. More charges could be coming.