Suspected San Antonio police HQ graffiti artist captured

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police believe they have arrested the crook who tagged the public safety headquarters with a typo-ridden message.

Police believe 49-year-old Bruce Jones scrawled “RARIST THE VET FAMILY” in red paint on the building Sunday.

Police say they were notified about a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in another graffiti incident that happened Friday.

That report happened near Jones’ home in the 600 block of Morningview on the city’s East Side.

Detectives contacted Jones and found a spray can on the front yard along with graffiti painted on the driveway.

Jones is facing a felony charge of Criminal Mischief.