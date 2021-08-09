      Weather Alert

Suspected shoplifter gets in shootout with Deputies, dies in Walmart parking lot

Don Morgan
Aug 9, 2021 @ 6:52am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man is dead after getting into a shootout with Harris County Deputies in a Walmart parking lot.

It happened in the Houston area community of Spring at around 10:30 P.M. Sunday.

Deputies were told the man was stealing items from the store and when they arrived, the suspected shoplifter was in a vehicle with another person.

They tried to drive off and when the deputies tried to stop the car, one of the people inside got out and started shooting.

Deputies returned fire and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the shootout was going on the person who was driving the car sped off and police are still trying to track them down.

No other injuries were reported.

