Suspected terrorists crossing southern border on the rise under Biden Administration

YUMA, ARIZONA - JUNE 22: Two drug smugglers are arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the border from Mexico in the early morning hours on June 22, 2022 in Yuma, Arizona. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is releasing data that shows a sharp rise in the number of suspected terrorists crossing the southern border in 2022.

As of August 15, more than 80 people on the Terrorist Watchlist had been encountered by agents since President Biden took office. For fiscal year 2022 through July, 66 non-U.S. citizens appearing on the same terrorist watchlist were met by Border Patrol agents between ports of entry.

These numbers more than double the 26 people on the terrorist watchlist encountered between fiscal years 2017 through 2020.

The numbers have Texas Governor Greg Abbott taking measures to secure the Texas-Mexico border with a joint law enforcement venture called Operation Lone Star.

“[President Biden’s] refusal to secure the border is a direct threat to our national security,” wrote Governor Abbott. “Texas is stepping up to protect Americans from these dangerous criminals.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are working together in Operation Lone Star, which has led to more than 300,800 migrant apprehensions and more than 19,400 criminal arrests, with more than 16,800 felony charges reported since it started.

In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 335 million lethal doses of fentanyl during this border mission.

Texas has also bused over 7,600 migrants to our nation’s capital since April and over 1,900 migrants to New York City since August 5. On Wednesday, the first two buses with over 95 migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago, Illinois.