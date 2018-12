SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A suspected thief is dead after being shot by a homeowner in the city’s South Side.

Police say the suspect was caught stealing a carjack from the driveway of a home on Jennings Avenue around 6:30 this morning.

The homeowner tried to stop him and opened fire as the thief drove away. The suspect slammed into a tree about a block away and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No charges are expected to be filed against the homeowner, who’s a mechanic.