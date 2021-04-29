Suspected tornado causes damage to homes, businesses and vehicles in Medina County
Severe storm with wall cloud and blue-green angry sky
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A big mess in Hondo where a tornado is suspected to be the cause of the extensive damage.
The storm ripped roofs off buildings, brought down power lines an scattered debris late Wednesday.
A convenience store had it’s roof ripped away by the wind and car owners are reporting major damage to their vehicles from softball-size hail.
Damage to Hondo Independent School District facilities forced all schools in the district to be closed today but classes will resume tomorrow.
Further West, a train was blown off the tracks in the town of D’Hanis.
No injuries have been reported.