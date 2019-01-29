Sutherland Springs Hero has been honored by the Texas State Senate

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A real hero, who didn’t want to be a hero.

That’s how Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick described Stephen Willeford at the Texas State Senate on Tuesday.

Lawmakers were honoring Willeford for his actions outside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs in November of 2017.

When Willeford heard there was a shooting at the church, which is next to his house, he grabbed his gun. He stepped outside to see the shooter running from the Church after killing more than two dozen people and wounding 20 more.

Willeford exchanged in gunfire with the attacker as he raced towards his vehicle. He tried to escape but Willeford and another man, Johnny Langendorf chased the suspect in a pickup which ended in a crash.

The suspect ended up committing suicide before Police arrived.

State Senator Judith Zaffirini credited the men with saving many more lives.