Sutherland Springs pastor announces run for Texas Senate
Sutherland Springs Pastor Frank Pomeroy speaks at a panel studying school safety and student mental health issues held by Gov. Greg Abbott at the Capitol in Austin on May 24, 2018.
BY Patrick Svitek
Frank Pomeroy, the pastor of the Sutherland Springs church where the 2017 fatal shooting took place, announced Sunday he is running for Texas Senate.
Pomeroy said he will run as a Republican for District 21, currently held by Sen. Judith Zaffirini, D-Laredo. It will be a uphill battle: The district is solidly Democratic, and Zaffirini has served since 1987.
“I feel as though, win, lose or draw, at least I can say I did my part to the best of my ability to bring civility and godliness and hopefully intelligent discourse into the political arena,” Pomeroy said Sunday afternoon at his church after the service there.
Pomeroy was out of town on the day in November 2017 when a gunman opened fire inside First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, killing 26 people and injuring 20 more. Among those killed was Pomeroy’s 14-year-old daughter.
Pomeroy’s candidacy was not unexpected. Last week, he filed paperwork with the Texas Ethics Commission indicating he could run for SD-21.
Zaffirini has easily defeated Republican opponents in the past, and she faced no opposition in her 2016 reelection campaign. Zaffirini’s office confirmed Friday she is running for reelection next year.
District 21 stretches from Austin down to the Rio Grande Valley, wrapping around San Antonio, jutting out to near Corpus Christi and taking in Laredo to the south.