      Weather Alert

SUV drives into New Mexico parade, injuring multiple people

Associated Press
Aug 5, 2022 @ 12:06am
Image: Pexels

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — A person in a large SUV drove through a parade in New Mexico on Thursday, injuring multiple people including two police officers.

State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed in the incident in the city of Gallup and he couldn’t elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Albuquerque Journal reported.

New Mexico State Police said on Twitter that the driver was in custody and they were investigating the incident.

“Multiple people, including two Gallup PD officers, injured and are being treated on scene,” the tweet said.

The parade was part of celebrations for the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial, which was founded in 1922 to honor Native American and Indigenous heritage.

TAGS
New Mexico
Popular Posts
Driver held for suspicion of DWI following 4 car crash on San Antonio's West side
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | July 29, 2022
Friday Five: Sun/Sunshine Songs
Major crash closes Southbound lanes of IH-35, traffic backed up for miles
Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment
Connect With Us Listen To Us On