SWAT team breaks up illegal gambling operation on San Antonio’s South side

Don Morgan
Dec 16, 2021 @ 5:44am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Four people are in jail and a large gambling operation broken up following a raid at a home on the South side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the raid happened Wednesday night at a home in the 100 block of Tremlett near South Presa.

Neighbors had been complaining about activity taking place in the home for several months.

The Organized Crime Group built their case then executed the warrant.

Once inside the home, deputies found dozens of gambling machines, drugs and a few thousand dollars in cash.

 

Four people were arrested on various gambling-related charges and two on felony drug warrants.

The Sheriff says there is evidence that gambling wasn’t the only illegal activity taking place at the home.

He says they’re investigating the possibility of prostitution and drug trafficking.

 

