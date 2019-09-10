Swedish man’s request for TRUMP license plate is denied
Photo: Shealah Craighead / White House
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Ever get real drunk and order a bunch of weird stuff online?
Then a few days after your bender, you find that your front porch is filled with Amazon boxes containing sets of Nicholas Cage pillow cases or hissing cockroaches from Madagascar.
It happens…. and a Swedish man is in a similar situation.
Marcus Saaf says he was drunk and thought it would be funny to apply online for a vanity license plate with the letters “TRUMP”.
Saaf drives an American car so it made sense to him (remember, he was drunk) to have the name of the American President on his car.
The Swedish Transport Agency didn’t find the humor in his request. They have denied his plate request.
They say it violated motor vehicle department rules and called the letter combination “offensive.”
The Agency reports it doesn’t approve letter combinations referring to politics. Their decision can’t be appealed.