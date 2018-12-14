Syrian Kurdish-led fighters take Hajin, last town held by IS
By Associated Press
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 4:24 AM

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian activists say U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led fighters have captured the last town held by the Islamic State group, in the militants’ single remaining enclave in eastern Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the Syrian Democratic Forces took Hajin early on Friday after fierce fighting under the cover of airstrikes by the U.S.-led coalition.

Europe-based activist Omar Abu Layla of the DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group confirmed that the town was taken, adding that some IS fighters are still holed up in small pockets on the edge of the town.

The Kurdish-led Syrian fighters have been fighting to take Hajin and nearby villages in Syria’s eastern province of Deir el-Zour since Sept. 10. Over the past weeks, the offensive intensified with the arrival of reinforcements from northern Syria.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Court: Trump can’t let companies deny birth control coverage Trump claims, without evidence, that Mexico will pay for border wall via trade deal Pelosi: 4-year maximum in speaker post is ‘a long time’ Boy Scouts exploring “all options” to address fiscal woes Trump, Democrats dig in for fight over border-wall funding China suspected in huge Marriott data breach, official says
Comments