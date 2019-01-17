Taco Cabana offers discounts to federal employees impacted by government shutdown

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You’re a furloughed Government worker and you’re needing a taco fix. A San Antonio-based restaurant chain is stepping up to help.

Taco Cabana is joining the ranks of companies offering ways to help government workers impacted by the partial government shutdown. The restaurant is offering a 20% off all of the items on their menu.

Flautas craving federal employees only need to show valid federal government employee identification issued by a department affected by the shutdown in order to redeem this offer.

It’s a discount that will continue until the shutdown comes to an end.