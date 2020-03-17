Taco Cabana offers free delivery until April 3rd
Photo: Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As many area restaurants temporarily close down their dining rooms during the Coronavirus pandemic, they are finding new ways to make sure customers can still get food from their favorite spots.
That includes Taco Cabana. While their front counters and drive-thrus remain open, they know you may want to enjoy their food in a setting that offers a little more space than your car.
The local favorite is offering free delivery for orders placed through their MY TC app, their website or on Uber Eats.
There’s no minimum, no coupon or code needed to get some guac delivered to your door.
The free delivery offer runs now through April 3rd.