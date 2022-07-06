Taco Cabana responds to viral video showing rats in kitchen

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Taco Cabana is responding to a video showing rats running around one of their San Antonio locations.
The video was recorded Sunday morning by Rita Longoria. She had stopped by the Taco Cabana at Loop 410 and Bandera and spotted the rodents scurrying across the kitchen floor.
She did what a lot of people do when seeing something out of the ordinary. She whipped out her phone, recorded a video and posted it to Tik Tok.
The video of the vermin went viral racking up tens of thousands of views and comments form disgusted viewers.
Eventually, word got back to Taco Cabana.
The location where the rats were found was closed and according to a statement issued by the restaurant chain, a thorough inspection and extensive sanitation has been performed.
“The health and safety of Taco Cabana’s guests and team members, and the cleanliness and high-quality standards of all Taco Cabana restaurants, is, and remains to be, the utmost priority. This was an isolated incident and TC investigated, then worked swiftly and efficiently to address and eliminate the pest situation. The pests are confirmed to have recently migrated from an outside source within the previous 48 to 72 hours, as mandated third-party sanitation and Health Department inspections revealed no recent activity prior to July 3, 2022.”
The Taco Cabana location at 6040 Bandera Road reopened Wednesday.