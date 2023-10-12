Taking A Stand You Can Own, Not Rent

A good friend of mine, who’s prominent in the news media, and Jewish, was telling me with some amusement about how sought-after he is these days.

“People want to interview me for my reaction, as a Jew, to the atrocities in Israel.”

We agreed that it sure is a good thing he’s Jewish. Otherwise, he would apparently have no reaction.

It shouldn’t matter if you are Jewish, or not. It shouldn’t matter who you voted for last time, or how you’re voting this time. It shouldn’t matter if you’ve ever disagreed with a policy of the Israeli government.

What you’re seeing should be revolting and repellent, regardless of race, religion or politics. If you’ve got something preventing your natural, instinctive, human response, let go of whatever the hell that something is.

If you want to blame Israel for being attacked—what, was Israel dressed provocatively, or “asking for it”? I thought we didn’t “victim-shame”.

I see where Jewish kids in the UK are being told to cover their yarmulkes. Hmm, so now children should hide who they are? Five minutes ago, we were in the second “pride month” of the year and teachers were colluding with our kids on their new genders and pronouns. Someone beat me to it: “Churchill weeps”.

And, despite whatever exigencies of the moment there may be, like opposing Trump or being a Harvard student, everyone and history will remember where you stood, and with whom.

I don’t know about you, but I see a LOT of social media accounts being deleted, comments being turned-off and commentators “clarifying”.

You’re going to own the principles you espouse. Make sure you really want them.