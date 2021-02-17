Talk Radio Has Lost One Of Its Best Voices
Rush Limbaugh, the pioneer of conservative talk radio has passed away after his battle with lung cancer.
The Lars Larson Show wants to give condolences, thoughts and prayers to his friends, family, and fans. The country has lost a great voice of reason and a real American patriot that led to a revolution in not only radio, but how America communicates when it comes to politics.
To discuss Rush, and his massive impact on the talk radio industry, Lars spoke with the head of Talkers Magazine, Michael Harrison.
Listen Below:
The post Talk Radio Has Lost One Of Its Best Voices appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.